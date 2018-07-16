‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Wants to Direct

Barry Allen is the fastest man alive on television screens, but how would he fare behind the camera?

The star of The CW series The Flash wants to find out, as Grant Gustin just revealed he hopes to direct in the future while speaking at ACE Comic Con Seattle.

While gushing about Tom Cavanaugh’s performance on the show, moderator (and The Flash director) Kevin Smith mentioned that the Harrison Wells actor has directed two episodes of series.

“I love, LOVE being directed by him,” Gustin said, then adding a sick burn on Smith. “So much better than you.”

Smith chuckled then asked if Gustin would want to be a director.

“Flash has definitely made me want to be a director, which I did not know about myself,” Gustin said. “It wasn’t the case before Flash, just ’cause I’ve now spent thousands of hours on set. So I definitely want to do it. But I never wanted to direct Flash, I think it’s because it seems impossible to me. But I’ve been talking about it a lot recently. I think I’ll probably set my sights on whenever our last season is and maybe do one that season if they let me.”

Gustin would join the long list of actors who step behind the camera to helm their own series, much like Cavanaugh. Ben McKenzie, who stars as Jim Gordon on Gotham, also directed his first episode this past season. Jonathan Frakes, who played Will Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation, returned to the franchise to helm an episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Star Trek producer Rick Berman recently opened up about why actors can easily transition to being directors, saying “they lived their lives on the sets. They saw everything that went on, technically. Being actors, they knew everything that was going on dramatically, they spoke actor-ese and they’d see the technical elements of production and camera work going on. They seemed, in a sense, better candidates for potential directors than technical people.”

Gustin is already planning for his future in showbusiness, but for now he’s getting set for a new season of The Flash. The actor teased what fans can expect for Season Five.

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” Gustin said. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”