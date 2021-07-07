The Flash: Impulse and XS Arrive From the Future in "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" the upcoming seventeenth episode of The Flash's seventh season and the series' overall 150th episode. The season will see Jessica Parker Kennedy would return as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) future daughter Nora West-Allen/XS and Jordan Fisher will make his full debut as Bart Allen/Impulse, though we did get a tease of the character in tonight's "P.O.W." Both Nora and Bart showed up in the final minutes of the episode to tell Barry they were there to help with the Godspeed War and reassure their father that they would be okay.

The photos for the episode give us our best look yet at Impulse. Back in May, The CW shared an official first look at Fisher in costume as Impulse with a promo poster that paid homage to the character's comic return in 2018's The Flash #50. Created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo, Bart Allen first appeared in comics in The Flash #91 in a cameo role and then in a full debut in The Flash #92 in 1994. In the comics, the character is actually the son of Meloni Thawne and Don Allen and is the grandson of Barry and Iris hailing from the 30th century. Over the years, Bart has held the mantles of Impulse, Kid Flash, and The Flash as well as been a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, the Justice League, and more.

You can check out the synopsis for "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" below.

XS AND IMPULSE SURPRISE BARRY AND IRIS IN THE 150TH EPISODE OF “THE FLASH” – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" airs Tuesday, July 13.