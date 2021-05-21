The Flash: First Look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse

✖

Season 7 of The Flash has had a lot of milestones for fans to be excited about, including the highly-publicized casting of To All the Boys... and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power star Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen/Impulse. With Bart set to make his debut on the series in its upcoming 150th episode, there's definitely been hype to see how he'll bring the fan-favorite comic character to life — and it looks like he'll be doing it in style. On Friday, The CW released the first official look at Fisher in costume as Impulse, in a promo poster that perfectly pays homage to the character's comic return in 2018's The Flash #50.

(Photo: Justina Mintz, The CW)

The future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet! But due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet.

Bart is expected to team up with his parents — as well as his sister, Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), in the series' upcoming 150th episode, which is titled “Heart of the Matter, Part 1.”

Created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo, Bart Allen first appeared in comics in The Flash #91 in a cameo role and then in a full debut in The Flash #92 in 1994. In the comics, the character is actually the son of Meloni Thawne and Don Allen, and is the grandson of Barry and Iris hailing from the 30th century. Over the years, Bart has held the mantles of Impulse, Kid Flash, and The Flash as well as been a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, the Justice League, and more.

"I'm beyond excited," Waid told ComicBook.com shortly after Fisher's casting was announced. "Humberto Ramos and I have been waiting for this moment for nearly 25 years! I can't wait to see what they do with our boy Bart."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.