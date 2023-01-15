Black Adam Star Breaks Silence on James Gunn, Peter Safran Taking Over DC Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery did some infrastructure changes last year that included leadership changes as well as the cancellation of projects to get tax write-offs. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav was looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to create a ten year plan and usher in a new era for DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought in as the new co-CEOs of the studio and have already started to make a bunch of changes. Gunn is writing a Superman film that won't star Henry Cavill and will focus on the character when he first arrived in Metropolis. Cavill appeared last as the character in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, which will mark the last time he and his costar will play their characters. One of their other costars, Noah Centineo, has broken his silence on Gunn and Safran taking over the DC Universe and revealed his excitement for their future movies.

"I honestly can't even speak to any of that. I don't really know what their plan is, and I'm psyched to see what they do with the DC world," Centineo told The Hollywood Reporter. "For me, I'm just really excited to see Peter Safran and James Gunn's vision for DC, those guys, they know what they're doing. So, we'll give it to him. I'm excited."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Johnson's Black Adam was the lates DC film to be released in theaters. Black Adam stars Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

