The Flash: Internet Reacts To Savitar’s Identity Reveal

Warning! Major spoilers for The Flash lie below!

Tonight, The Flash fandom was bashed over the head with a shocking reveal regarding Savitar. The villain has been playing Barry Allen throughout season three, even going so far as to threaten Iris West's life to spur the Flash into action. Dozens of fan-theories have circled the Internet in an attempt to peg the character's true identity down, but The Flash finally gave fans an answer about the baddie tonight. In the aptly titled episode "I Know Who You Are," Barry finally uncovers the true identity of Savitar.

Up Next: The Flash Recap With Spoilers: I Know Who You Are

It's himself. Well, sort of.

Some fans were stunned to learn that Savitar was none other than an evil, older version of Barry Allen from a different timeline. Barry 2.0 is pretty far from what fans would consider a hero, and he was imprisoned in his time. However, thanks to the Flashpoint incident, Barry was able to access supervillains who could break him from his jail. Now, Barry 2.0 is out to destroy his younger counterpart thanks to his do-good attitude, but the Flash isn't keen on letting that happen. Instead, Barry seems bent on imprisoning his dark counterpart someplace no one can find him again.

Obviously, the Internet has had a field day with the revelation. Netizens have taken to bemoan or praise the reveal with plenty of them saying they had seen the twist coming. Here at ComicBook, we have gathered just some of the best reactions to Barry 2.0, so prepare yourself. The memes are coming!