The Flash: Internet Reacts To Savitar’s Identity Reveal
Warning! Major spoilers for The Flash lie below!
Tonight, The Flash fandom was bashed over the head with a shocking reveal regarding Savitar. The villain has been playing Barry Allen throughout season three, even going so far as to threaten Iris West's life to spur the Flash into action. Dozens of fan-theories have circled the Internet in an attempt to peg the character's true identity down, but The Flash finally gave fans an answer about the baddie tonight. In the aptly titled episode "I Know Who You Are," Barry finally uncovers the true identity of Savitar.
It's himself. Well, sort of.
Some fans were stunned to learn that Savitar was none other than an evil, older version of Barry Allen from a different timeline. Barry 2.0 is pretty far from what fans would consider a hero, and he was imprisoned in his time. However, thanks to the Flashpoint incident, Barry was able to access supervillains who could break him from his jail. Now, Barry 2.0 is out to destroy his younger counterpart thanks to his do-good attitude, but the Flash isn't keen on letting that happen. Instead, Barry seems bent on imprisoning his dark counterpart someplace no one can find him again.
Obviously, the Internet has had a field day with the revelation. Netizens have taken to bemoan or praise the reveal with plenty of them saying they had seen the twist coming. Here at ComicBook, we have gathered just some of the best reactions to Barry 2.0, so prepare yourself. The memes are coming!
Savitar be like… #TheFlash #IKnowWhoYouAre pic.twitter.com/NtNsZ5D9eG— John Barron (@JPCBarron) May 3, 2017
So wait. If future Barry is evil, and he's enemies with reverse flash, is reverse flash the good guy? #theflash pic.twitter.com/456qUen4bD— Morgan (@mlp_1996) May 3, 2017
Me watching #TheFlash and finding out who #Savitar is. pic.twitter.com/bh0AcxVFH8— Nadine Fraser (@fsunads127) May 3, 2017
Oh snap! Barry just realized who Savitar is!!! #theFlash pic.twitter.com/eUfYJdUBbc— Esther Pinkas (@Esther_Pinkas) May 3, 2017
Barry is Savitar. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/WGuLfa3W2Q— Luul ? (@LuluLemonLime83) May 3, 2017
This is not the reveal I was expecting ??♂️ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/EePzAYIKUd— Stuart Gatewood (@_LilTuna) May 3, 2017
Barry's looking at Savitar like...#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/1K7whYiJt0— James Brown (@JayB_124) May 3, 2017
The ending to that episode of #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/mS5Hug9NIg— Frank From ? C-137 (@FrankSno9) May 3, 2017
GUYS. EOBARD HAD IT RIGHT FROM THE SEASON PREMIERE. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/uWCbXBMjQP— Caitlin Kelly (@purplehrdwonder) May 3, 2017
Tonight confirmed what we knew from the first time Barry screwed up the timeline: he's the real villain of #TheFlash— mTV? (@meehanTV) May 3, 2017
me when savitar revealed himself #TheFlash #Savitar #BarryAllen pic.twitter.com/cz3ybDD9Ht— ↯ (@riphvnters) May 3, 2017
So this happened...@CW_TheFlash #TheFlash #TheFlashSeason3 #Savitar pic.twitter.com/RDknLbWNdV— KJ (@StarshipJake) May 3, 2017