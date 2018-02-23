‘The Flash’ Fans React to First Look at Iris West’s Superhero Costume

In just a few weeks, The Flash is set to give fans a one of a kind episode, in which Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) will temporarily suit up as a speedster.

The episode, titled “Run, Iris, Run”, will see the show’s female lead briefly getting Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) superpowers, after a metahuman swaps their DNA. And judging by the photo released earlier today, it looks like Iris will be doing so in a purple and white super suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After set spies snapped photos of Patton in costume for the episode, The CW confirmed that Iris would wear a superhero costume at some point this season. But now that fans have gotten their first official look at Iris in the costume, excitement for the episode has grown.

Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions to Iris West’s superhero costume.

@abnormallyadam

LOOK AT MY QUEEN IRIS WEST WOW pic.twitter.com/ePzZFMUH32 — Adam ➰ (@abnormallyadam) February 22, 2018

@TinaLBelcher

I’m looking forward to this! Iris was already heroic without powers ? #RunIrisRun #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/vzYVxndi2K — Tina Belcher (@TinaLBelcher) February 22, 2018

@QueenIrisWA

@dayaspatton

I NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR A FLASH EPISODE ? #runirisrun pic.twitter.com/D8vlEWWZsQ — ri | saw black panther (@dayaspatton) February 22, 2018

@mjgchick

Me reading the #RunIrisRun episode spoilers for the last 30 or so minutes. pic.twitter.com/7NneA2MqhR — ??We all gonna die y’all?? (@mjgchick) February 22, 2018

@WestallenAllure

@that_sillymofo

@candicekp thank you for giving me my Halloween costume this year ?? #runirisrun pic.twitter.com/8NUVjIYqpn — Shalaan Powell (@that_sillymofo) February 22, 2018

@CANDICEPATTONN

Bih. Im fucking cryin in the club pic.twitter.com/ld5v1bFLqA — iris ann west-allen ♡ (@CANDICEPATTONN) February 22, 2018

@irissheart

@AndySwift