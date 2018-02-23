‘The Flash’ Fans React to First Look at Iris West’s Superhero Costume

In just a few weeks, The Flash is set to give fans a one of a kind episode, in which Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) will temporarily suit up as a speedster.
The episode, titled “Run, Iris, Run”, will see the show’s female lead briefly getting Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) superpowers, after a metahuman swaps their DNA. And judging by the photo released earlier today, it looks like Iris will be doing so in a purple and white super suit.
Videos by ComicBook.com
After set spies snapped photos of Patton in costume for the episode, The CW confirmed that Iris would wear a superhero costume at some point this season. But now that fans have gotten their first official look at Iris in the costume, excitement for the episode has grown.
Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions to Iris West’s superhero costume.
@abnormallyadam
LOOK AT MY QUEEN IRIS WEST WOW pic.twitter.com/ePzZFMUH32— Adam ➰ (@abnormallyadam) February 22, 2018
@TinaLBelcher
I’m looking forward to this! Iris was already heroic without powers ? #RunIrisRun #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/vzYVxndi2K— Tina Belcher (@TinaLBelcher) February 22, 2018
@QueenIrisWA
Let’s go!!!!!! #TheFlash #WestAllen #RunIrisRun pic.twitter.com/kn2QZNd8RL— Ryan West-Allen (@QueenIrisWA) February 22, 2018
@dayaspatton
I NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR A FLASH EPISODE ? #runirisrun pic.twitter.com/D8vlEWWZsQ— ri | saw black panther (@dayaspatton) February 22, 2018
@mjgchick
Me reading the #RunIrisRun episode spoilers for the last 30 or so minutes. pic.twitter.com/7NneA2MqhR— ??We all gonna die y’all?? (@mjgchick) February 22, 2018
@WestallenAllure
Too much epicness?? #RunIrisRun pic.twitter.com/U7aunTHqxr— SuperheroWhoreGalor? (@WestallenAllure) February 22, 2018
@that_sillymofo
@candicekp thank you for giving me my Halloween costume this year ?? #runirisrun pic.twitter.com/8NUVjIYqpn— Shalaan Powell (@that_sillymofo) February 22, 2018
@CANDICEPATTONN
Bih. Im fucking cryin in the club pic.twitter.com/ld5v1bFLqA— iris ann west-allen ♡ (@CANDICEPATTONN) February 22, 2018
@irissheart
#TheFlash tag is literally ALL about the Iris poster #RunIrisRun pic.twitter.com/Dq8LmlJng6— ingrid, 1:30 stan (@irissheart) February 22, 2018
@AndySwift
Look, I’m not saying I have a Teri Hatcher reference for *every* occasion, but Iris temporarily getting speed powers on #TheFlash is giving me serious Ultra Woman flashbacks. pic.twitter.com/cRA7zYlQIE— Andy Swift (@AndySwift) February 22, 2018