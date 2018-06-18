‘The Flash’: Keiynan Lonsdale Hopes Fans Aren’t “Too Sad” About His Arrowverse Exit

Fans were shocked to learn last week that Keiynan Lonsdale would not be returning as Wally West, aka Kid Flash on The CW’s The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Now he says he hopes that fans aren’t too sad about his decision.

Lonsdale appeared at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne, Australia this weekend, and while there stopped by the TV program The Project, where he elaborated about his decision to say goodbye to being a full-time part of The Arrowverse.

“I’m not coming back full-time, but I’ll still be like in the DC universe, just not like, I won’t be filming ten months of the year every year,” Lonsdale said. “It got announced and then I was like, I’ve got to make sure that people know it was my decision so that no one got too angry. I hope that everyone’s not too sad about missing Wally.”

Lonsdale’s sentiments echo the message he shared with fans on Twitter after news broke about his departure from the Arrowverse.

“Yo! Soo as a lot of you have now read, I’m not returning next season as a series regular for The Flash or Legends,” Lonsdale wrote. “It’s definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never’ situation, cause Wally West will still be around when you need him the most! It’s just that it won’t’ be full time anymore.”

Lonsdale is still set to appear in the Season Five premiere of The Flash, though it’s unclear how he will be written out of both The Flash and Legends.

Lonsdale first joined the Arrowverse as Wally West as a series regular in the second season of The Flash before departing the series midway through the show’s fourth season. He then became a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow during the back half of its third season after having been brought to the Waverider by Rip Hunter (Arthur Darville).

As for super heroic roles after the Arrowverse, one of The Project‘s hosts suggested the idea of a superhero musical, and Lonsdale said it would be a dream role.

“That’s basically the dream role, it really is,” he said. “And then make the lead character queer.”

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW this fall.