The Flash Movie Batman and Flash Statues Launch From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is closing out their 2023 Winter Showcase event with new 12-inch statues inspired by the upcoming The Flash movie, which hits theaters on June 16th. The highly anticipated film stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, and features the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as the Batmen of their respective universes. The statues focus on Flash and Keaton's Batman, and are available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 each. Note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+ using our exclusive Entertainment Earth link. You'll also get 10% off in-stock items.

The Flash statue features Barry sprinting through time with attachable lightning effects, a display base and collectible art card. The Batman statue is posed in a fighting stance and includes a base and art card. While you're at it, you might want to check out The Flash movie Funko Pops that launched last month. The lineup includes The Flash, Supergirl, and Batman, all of which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Warner Bros. Discovery clearly believes they've got a hit on their hands with The Flash, which might explain why they're pressing through all of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. CEO David Zaslav had the following to say about the film:

"We're also excited for the release of for DC films this year, starting with 'Shazam' in two weeks, and followed by 'The Flash,' which James Gunn called one of the greatest superhero movies ever made a masterpiece," Zaslav revealed in a recent earnings call. "I saw it and loved it. It's a wow. I can't wait for 'The Flash' to hit the theaters in June."

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th.