The Flash Movie Toy Reveals Frightening Dark Flash Character Variant

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DC's The Flash movie has stunned moviegoers with a trailer that teased how Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) speeds his way into an alternate timeline of the DC Universe that has some wild variations on the franchise universe we know. However, as DC fans know all too well, the famous "Flashpoint" storyline saw Barry discovering to his horror that a rival Speedster (Eobard Thawne, the Reverse-Flash) was the one who was truly behind the multiverse mayhem.

Well, now we know that the same will be true for The Flash movie, as a new release from The Flash's McFarlane Toy line reveals the design and story for the "Dark Flash" who will be in The Flash movie!

(Photo: McFarlane Toys)

(Photo: McFarlane Toys)

The product listing for this Dark Flash figure reveals the following:

DC The Flash Movie Dark Flash 7-Inch Scale Action Figure: The DC The Flash Movie Dark Flash 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for posing and play. Based on his look from the movie, Dark Flash includes a display base. Also included is a collectible card with character artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back. He comes packaged in a window box. As he pushes the boundaries of his powers, Barry Allen encounters a mysterious and terrifying vision amidst The Speed Force – something, or someone, is seemingly using the abilities of The Flash for nefarious purposes.

That's still nicely vague for merchandise product release, but it definitely tells us enough. Trailers and promotional images for The Flash showed that Ezra Miller will be playing at least two versions of Barry Allen who team up to solve the mystery of how the Flashpoint Universe came to be. Easy to presume that Dark Flash will be yet another variant of Barry Miller plays – something that The Flash co-star Michael Keaton may have spoiled a while back:

"I mean just did The Flash and there's a similarity in how – I don't want to give too much away – but how he has to play against himself and with himself," Keaton said while appearing on Jake's Takes. "And we were talking about the difficulty of making multiplicity and the challenge."

The mention of Ezra Miller's Flash having to play "against himself" immediately led to speculation that some form of Reverse Flash would be included in the film – and now we're here. DC fans will clearly see how this adaptation seems to merge the "Black Flash" entity's look and Reverse-Flash's role in Flashpoint into one amalgamated character.

The Flash will be in theaters on June 16th.