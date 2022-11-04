The Flash: Ron Livingston to Replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen

✖

The Flash solo movie is finally ramping up to begin production, and fans have been eager to see who will join Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster in the long-awaited film. After word arrived earlier this month that Billy Crudup would not be reprising his role as Henry Allen in the film due to a scheduling conflict with Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, we now know who will be taking over. On Wednesday, Variety announced that Office Space and Band of Brothers alum Ron Livingston will be replacing Crudup as Henry, the father of Miller's Barry Allen.

In the comics, Henry Allen is a doctor who is framed for the murder of his wife, Nora (Maribel Verdu), an incident that both fuels Barry's desire to get into the world of criminal science, as well as his personal drive to become The Flash. That dynamic was recently showcased in a handful of scenes in Zack Snyder's Justice League, in which Crudup played an incarcerated Henry.

The Flash is also expected to see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman, as well as Kiersey Clemons' Iris West. Sasha Calle has also been cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. The cast reportedly also includes Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles. The film will be helmed by IT and IT: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said in a previous interview. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

(Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic, DC Entertainment)

The Flash is expected to debut in theaters on November 4, 2022.