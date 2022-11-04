The Flash Star Sasha Calle Reveals Supergirl Look Straight Out of the Comics

✖

Production on DC's long-awaited The Flash movie is finally underway, and audiences are eager to see exactly what it brings to the DC Films world. One of the biggest surprises of the film thus far has been the confirmed appearance of Supergirl, who is set to be played by The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle. While we still haven't gotten to see what Calle will look like in character, a new social media post from the actress is drawing comparisons to the Maid of Might — and not one that fans might be expecting. On Saturday, Calle posted a photo of herself with short black hair, prompting some fans to point out that she looks just like the Cir-El iteration of Supergirl.

Created in 2003 by Steve Seagle and Scott McDaniel, Cir-El first claims to be Superman's daughter, but is later revealed to be a human woman named Mia who was genetically manipulated by Brainiac in order to get revenge on Superman. Cir-El is briefly erased from DC's continuity, but later reappears in Superman/Batman to help all the other iterations of Supergirl rescue Superman from the Source Wall.

While Calle's new hairdo definitely draws parallels to Cir-El, there's also a chance that her hair could be short to allow for some sort of wig, in order for her hair as Supergirl to appear differently. Either way, the new photo of the actress is sure to get fans speculating, especially given how much of the DC multiverse The Flash is expected to cover.

The Flash is also expected to see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman, as well as Kiersey Clemons' Iris West. The cast reportedly also includes Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles. The film will be helmed by director Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey's and Batgirl's Christina Hodson.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid," Muschietti said in an interview with Vanity Fair last year. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

What do you think of the latest photo of The Flash star Sasha Calle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is expected to debut in theaters on November 4, 2022.