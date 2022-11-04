The Flash: Supergirl Set Photo Reveals New Look at Costume

✖

Andy Muschietti's The Flash is filming in and around the greater London area, revealing additional looks at Sasha Calle's new supergirl costume. Earlier this week, Muschietti himself teased the costume on his social media profiles, giving fans of the Calle-starring film their first high-quality look at the new duds before beginning to film on outdoor set pieces. Now that filming has started outdoors, set photos have began to surface, showing off new angles of Calle's suit from afar.

In one video circulating on Twitter, Calle — or her stunt double, at least — is seen suspended in the air on a wire rig. Notably absent in the video is Supergirl's iconic flowing red cape, suggesting the cape will be added in post-production thanks to the film's visual effects department. Either that, or Calle's Supergirl doesn't have on in this scene for whatever reason.

Whatever the case, the cape is missing from the latest set video, which you can see for yourself below.

Muschietti's film featuring the Scarlet Speedster is setting up to be a massive feature, helping shape the future of the Warner Brothers' live-action film franchises. In addition to Calle, it stars Ezra Miller as the titular hero. It will also feature appearances from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, reprising their roles as Batman from two separate film franchises starring the Caped Crusader. Then there's Kiersey Clemons reprising her role as Iris West from Zack Snyder's Justice League and Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston playing Nora and Henry Allen.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," Muschietti previously told Vanity Fair of The Flash. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Some rumors suggest even another Flash could appear in the feature because of the film's multiversal abilities.

"So I don't know how possible it is, but I do know it's not impossible because we proved it in Crisis when we saw the two Flashes together," CW's The Flash producer Eric Wallace previously told Discussing Film. "So I'm going to be hopeful and I'm going to put that energy out there. Hopefully someday sooner, rather than later, we will see those two Flashes of Ezra and Grant together."

The Flash arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022.