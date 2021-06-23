The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Rayo de Luz"

Last week on The Flash, Cecile faced her past, Joe got a troubling lead about Kristen Kramer's military past, and Barry promised not to not bring his and Iris's plans to start a family to work with them. That means that this week, Team Flash is left to their own devices while Barry and Iris take some time off. But instead of taking a little downtime themselves, Allegra soon sets the team on a very personal mission. Her cousin, Ultraviolet, is back in Central City and she's determined to win her back from the dark side. But that won't an easy task. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Rayo de Luz", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Rayo de Luz". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. read on only if you want to know.

Barry tells the team that he and Iris are going on a vacation and will be off the grid for a while. Frost is back and the team has a down day. Chester wants to play Dungeons and Dragons, but Frost has other plans and leaves. Allegra gets a Citizen Tip Line tip about Ultraviolet and leaves to check it out. She later meets with Chester and tells him that Ultraviolet is in Central City and that she has to make things right with her cousin. Right about then, Ultraviolet shows up at Jitters to confront her. Cecile and Joe go over their research about Kramer and find evidence of a secret meeting between Kramer and someone else that could point to Kramer being part of the ambush that killed her unit. However, Joe isn't fully convinced she's a bad guy just yet.

Ultraviolet isn't exactly interested in any sort of reconciliation with her cousin and the two fight in Jitters. But before Ultraviolet can take Allegra out, Sue shows up and stops her. With the cops on the way, Ultraviolet leaves. At STAR, Sue explains that rumors of Ultraviolet being in Star City is why she stuck around and is horrified to realize that all they have of Team Flash right now is Chester, Allegra, and Caitlin as Frost is now radio silent. Because Ultraviolet is in town to kill someone, they do have to stop her, even without Barry. Sue is able to figure out where Ultraviolet is headed and has a device that can stop Ultraviolet. Sue and Allegra track Ultraviolet to the free clinic and use the device to stop her. However, it turns out that the person she was trying to kill was the doctor who she claims made her into a monster, not a mark she was hired to take out. Sue and Allegra question Ultraviolet at STAR and she tells them about how she got her mask, revealing how the Black Hole surgeon cut her voice out of her. She claims that he's still doing it to others and reveals her scars while blaming Allegra for everything that's happened to her. Allegra agrees to work with her to find this doctor, even though Sue thinks it is a very bad idea.

Joe goes to visit Kramer in her office and confronts her with the evidence he's gathered about her. He wants her side of the story. However, instead of talking to him about things, she tells him to get out and threatens to arrest him if she tries to take her down. Joe talks to Cecile and realizes that something is very wrong with Kramer. He thinks he may need to go to the Governor now, but gets a message from her asking to meet.

Ultraviolet tries to train Allegra with her powers, but Allegra struggles. Sue steps in and goads Ultraviolet into fighting her and Chester gets hurt in the process. It reveals that Ultraviolet may just be a lost cause after all and she leaves to seek out the doctor herself. Chester is injured but will be okay. Sue implores Chester to convince Allegra to give up but gives him an idea instead. Sue goes alone to try to convince Allegra to stop. In the process, Sue reveals that by the time she was able to get her parents out of Black Hole, she was unable to save them. They were in too deep and did not want out. Allegra counters that that just means she needs to pull harder to get them out.

Chester's epiphany turns out to be about Allegra's tattoo, a ying-yang which inspires him. He can use Allegra's powers to track Ultraviolet's and thus, find her. Once they find her, Chester and Allegra go to confront Ultraviolet at the evil doctor's secret facility. At the facility, Ultraviolet confronts the doctor who offers her one last experiment. Allegra gets into the facility and gets in over her head despite Chester's best efforts, but Sue shows up to help, allowing Allegra to go after Ultraviolet. She finds her in the doctor's lab. It's revealed that Ultraviolet made a deal with the doctor. He will restore her voice if she kills Allegra and her whole team. They fight and Allegra tries to convince her cousin not to believe the doctor, but the doctor goads Ultraviolet. She tries to hit her with a killing blast of light, but Allegra meets her with her own powers. Allegra's powers level up, fuelled by her love for her cousin, literally transforming Allegra into a glowing being briefly.

The bad doctor ends up arrested and back at STAR, Allegra talks to Ultraviolet and explains that she was thinking about family when her powers leveled up. She also tells Ultraviolet that they recovered the doctor's files and Caitlin thinks they can cure her permanently.