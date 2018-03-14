‘The Flash’: Who Plays Matthew Kim?

The Flash gave fans a unique storyline in tonight’s episode, with the help of a genre television favorite.

Mild spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Run Iris, Run”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) accidentally getting Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) speedster powers, creating quite a conundrum for Team Flash. As Team Flash quickly realized, the swap was caused by Matthew Kim/Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam), a bus meta who was given the ability to swap certain elements of DNA from one person to another.

For some The Flash fans, Nam’s face will probably be a familiar one, as he has been acting in various shows and movies for over fifteen years. Most recently, Nam is known for his role in Westworld, appearing throughout the show’s first season. In it, Nam plays Felix Lutz, a human who unintentionally stumbled into the small robot uprising orchestrated by Maeve (Thandie Newton).

Nam’s other television roles include appearances on Betas, Hawaii Five-0, and Stalker. On the film side, Nam has had roles in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Perfect Score, and both installments of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Nam’s introduction into the world of The Flash is certainly an interesting one, and not just because of his role in giving Iris a chance to become a speedster. As was teased in one of the clips released earlier today, Matthew’s powers could arguably be one of the most dangerous things for Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker to get his hands on, as it would grant the villain with the ability to essentially take away the powers of those on Team Flash – Barry’s speed, Cisco’s vibe powers, and Caitlin’s ice powers – and bestow them to himself.

How exactly will Nam’s character factor into the rest of the episode? The Flash fans will just have to keep watching to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.