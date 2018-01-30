‘The Flash’: Cisco Is Thinking About Bulbasaur in New “Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The scene shows Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) experiencing her new telepathic powers, which have come to fruition thanks to her pregnancy. Her powers come to use in interesting ways, with her accidentally learning the gender of her baby (a girl), and correctly guessing what Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) is thinking – right down to a Bulbasaur.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Cecile explains, she doesn’t know how she got these powers, as she wasn’t involved in the previous meta-creating incidents, and didn’t “inherit a mystical totem from her grandma” (a pretty clear nod to the Arrowverse’s Vixens).

As Caitlin explains, the powers could be caused by latent dark matter, which has been hiding in Cecile’s brain since the very first particle accelerator explosion. Whether or not that’s actually true, The Flash fans will have to wait and see.

“He’s really happy to be having a baby with Cecile, but both of them are scared to death about being older and dealing with a little baby,” Jesse L. Martin, who plays Joe West, told reporters late last year. “We both have full-time careers and of course I’m fighting crime with Team Flash so baby’s going to put a monkey wrench in the program but I guess it’s going to be a good monkey wrench. And who knows what kind of baby is going to show up in Central City, right?”

“I think she’s super excited and happy for Joe,” Candice Patton, who plays Iris West, added. “It’s been a long time coming for him to have a relationship on the show. They’re definitely older and going to have a newborn and that’s a weird, strange thing. We’ll delve into more of that as the season goes on. I think Iris is really excited to be a big sister. Maybe it will inspire her to want to have children sooner rather than later too.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.