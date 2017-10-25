New ‘The Flash’ Photos Feature Elongated Man And Danny Trejo

The CW has released new photos from the upcoming fourth episode of the fourth season of The Flash, titled “Elongated Journey Into Night.”

The episode introduces Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibney, the DC Comics hero known as the Elongated Man. In the DC Comics Universe, Ralph Dibny is a superhero with a body that can stretch into different shapes and is also a private investigator, which appears to be his role on The Flash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos also show Danny Trejo in the role of Breacher, a bounty hunter from Earth-19 who is also the father of Gypsy.

In a previous interview, The Flash executive producer Andrew Kreisberg explained that they were surprised Trejo was willing to appear in the episode.

“We were in the room and we were like, ‘Who could we get?’ and someone said Danny Trejo and we all started laughing like, ‘He’d be great, but of course Danny Trejo’s not going to do this,’” Kreisberg revealed. “But as I’ve discovered over these past few years, if you don’t ask, you don’t get it. So we reached out to him and his people, and it turned out he was a fan, and he was eager to do it, and he loved the character.”

In “Elongated Journey Into Night,” Cisco is shocked when Gypsy’s father, Breacher, shows up on Earth-1. Breacher takes an immediate disliking to Cisco and decides to hunt him. Meanwhile, Barry runs into his old nemesis, Ralph Dibny.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.