‘The Flash’ Gets a New Ally in “We Are The Flash” Season Finale Photos

The CW has released new photos for “We Are The Flash”, next week’s final episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

With Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) launching his “Enlightenment” satellites into orbit at the end of this week’s installment, Team Flash has one major problem on their hands. And judging by these photos, they will have a few allies in their corner.

The first is Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), who appears to be hooked up to some sort of scientific device. Considering the fact that (after this week’s episode), she can officially inhabit other people’s minds, it sounds like she could be a surprise asset in the fight against DeVoe.

And the other new team member is one who’s only slightly surprsing – Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht), who the team has been trying to recruit to their side for the past few episodes now. Judging by these photos, Marlize has finally come through, and just in the nick of time.

But either way, it sounds like the “Inception-inspired” season finale could have some major repercussions, particularly with regards to the season’s “Mystery Girl” (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy).

After being introduced in this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, Mystery Girl has garnered quite a lot of attention amongst The Flash fans. While rumors have swirled quite a bit around Mystery Girl’s identity – with theories ranging from Dawn Allen and Jenni Ognats, to some sort of evil speedster – it sounds like fans will finally get some answers.

“You get the question answered as to who she is,” Helbing said in a previous interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

And at the same time, the finale is expected to introduce some sort of new villain for the recently announced fifth season — and it sounds like it could be someone well known.

“Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing added.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The season four finale, “We Are The Flash”, will air on May 22nd.