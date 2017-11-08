‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin On Barry’s Hunt For Devoe

Last week on The Flash an offhand comment by Ralph Dibny about a man named DeVoe reminds Barry that not only has he heard this name before, but that he needs to figure out who DeVoe is sooner rather than later. Now, star Grant Gustin is opening up about Barry’s hunt and what it means for this season of The Flash.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Girls Night Out,” below.

During a recent visit to the set of The CW superhero series, Gustin said that once Barry starts connecting the dots he starts to take the quest for who DeVoe is very seriously.

“Barry starts to get an inkling early that this is going to be somebody serious and we’re going to want to nip it in the bud right away just because when we heard about this guy, thinking back to who we heard about him from, Cadabra mentioned DeVoe to Barry and then Savitar, evil Barry actually mentioned him Barry and Iris,” Gustin said. “So, Barry doesn’t want to … Barry’s taking it pretty seriously right away. He starts to, before anybody else on the team, knows for sure that this is our guy and starts to become a little bit obsessed with getting him, because he doesn’t want things to get out of hand again, as they always do.”

But even though Barry doesn’t want things to get out of hand, Gustin said that Barry does start to get a little obsessed, leading to Barry starting to come apart a bit.

“We start to see him become … unravel slightly for the first time all season, because he’s been pretty put together this year, positive. He starts to become a little obsessed with finding this guy and getting everyone to see and be on the same page as him and see that this our guy for sure,” he explained. “But everyone else has their doubts for a while.”

Some of those doubts are evident even in tonight’s episode. Barry wants to try to find out who DeVoe is, but they team doesn’t have many leads and with, as fans know, DeVoe being The Thinker that could make things a lot more complicated now that The Thinker has gotten his hands on a bus meta, The Weeper.

“Yeah,” Gustin said. “Again, what I touched on earlier, why Barry’s starting to get obsessed that this is our guy, he realizes that it’s going to get dirty quick, and before it gets dirty he wants to get ahead of this guy. And then they start to realize what a challenging foe he’s going to be and different than any other speedsters we’ve faced in the past. He’s not a speedster, he’s something we’ve never seen before. Things are going to take a dark turn quickly in the middle of the year.”

But even with the darker turn coming and Barry’s DeVoe obsession being a little challenging for Team Flash, Gustin says that Team Flash is in a good place this season and will get through things with a minimum of issues, at least regarding team work.

“Again, Barry is trying his best to mature and I think a lot of it is happening naturally, so we’ll see them start to butt heads,” Gustin said. “He’s still Barry and he’s hot-headed and when he’s sure he’s right, he’s stubborn. But the team is in a good place this year so we’re not going to see any massive hiccups with the team at this point in the season. They’ll recover.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.