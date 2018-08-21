‘The Flash’: Danielle Panabaker on Uncovering Caitlin’s Secrets in Season 5

Last season on The Flash, Caitlin Snow made a surprising discovery about not just her metahuman alter ego Killer Frost, but her own past as well, and it sounds like that discovery and the secrets around it will be important in Season 5.

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost on The CW’s DC Comics-inspired series, spoke with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last month and revealed that the show will dig into the mysteries of Caitlin and Killer Frost in the upcoming season.

“I think it’s going to be really important,” Panabaker said. “You know, toward the end of the season we saw Caitlin try to understand a little bit more of why she disappeared… so I think also this year she’s uncovering some mysteries about Killer Frost and how Killer Frost came to be and we’re going to see her delve into that.”

Delving into that history may have larger implications for metahumans in the larger Arrowverse as well. Towards the end of last season, a flashback revealed that Caitlin actually had her Killer Frost powers as a child, long before the STAR Labs particle accelerator accident that created the majority of the metahumans on The Flash and in the Arrowverse. How Caitlin ended up having her powers so young may lead to new types of metahumans and other characters on the show, but it also could have more personal implications for Caitlin as well.

A recent casting description for Doctor Thomas Snow, Caitlin’s estranged father, recently surfaced, and in the description, which you can read below, it sounds like he might have some of the answers Caitlin is looking for as well as other secrets.

“Described as a Caucasian male in his 50’s, Dr. Snow is an extremely intelligent geneticist who has been MIA for a few decades. As he returns to Central City, Dr. Snow will do his best to make up for lost time with his daughter Caitlin and his wife Carla. But what they don’t know about Thomas is that he is keeping a big and mysterious secret.”

Of course, Caitlin might also get some answers from her mother. Susan Walters, who plays Caitlin’s mother, is returning for the show’s fifth season and Panabaker said that Caitlin will definitely be touching base with her about Killer frost.

“She will have some questions for her mother as she tries to understand her past and her history a little bit more,” she said.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.