‘The Flash’ Casts Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Sherloque’s Ex-Wife

All season long, The Flash fans have heard about the various ex-wives of Sherloque Wells (Tom Cavanagh), and it sounds like we will soon be introduced to one.

TVLine is reporting that Kimberly Williams-Paisley will soon be guest-starring on the hit The CW series, as “multiple versions” of one of Sherloque’s ex-wives. Williams-Paisley’s character is reportedly named Renee Adler, which is obviously a play on Sherlock Holmes’ frequent love interest, Irene Adler. Renee is expected to make her debut in next week’s episode, which is titled “Goldfaced“.

Williams-Paisley’s filmography includes The Christmas Chronicles, Nashville, According to Jim, and Two and a Half Men. This is just the latest time that she’s worked alongside Cavanagh, with the pair appearing in How to Eat Fried Worms and Hallmark’s Darrow & Darrow movies together.

Renee’s arrival on The Flash comes as the show has started to poke fun at the Sherlock Holmes world a bit more. In last night’s installment, Sherloque spoke about his partner, Watson (pronounced Wat-soon), who worked alongside him to solve crimes, including stopping the work of Jervis Tetch/Mad Hatter. As Sherloque explained, he accidentally discovered that his fourth ex-wife was sleeping with Watson, which put a strain on their relationship. It’s unclear whether or not Renee will be that particular ex-wife.

While Sherloque has arguably been one of the most unconventional iterations of Harrison Wells that has made his way onto The Flash, it’s interesting to see the show embracing that eccentricity a bit more.

“I’m just doing my darnedest to get this show cancelled, one guy after one guy after one guy and somehow I haven’t quite struck that note yet, but maybe this year,” Cavanagh joked during last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “This guy will be filled with intrigue and deceit, fun, humor, intensity, and very loud. I don’t know about the last bit, but it’s going to be really a prime-time viewing. I think. It’s good, it’s going to be really fun. You’ll have to watch and see.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.