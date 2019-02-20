‘The Flash’: “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” Photos Give First Look at Jesse L. Martin’s Return

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd”, the fifteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

Sadly, the photos don’t showcase any of the titular battle between two of the show’s most fan-favorite villains, but they do provide a bit of insight into what to expect with the episode. Namely, the photos show Team Flash being joined by Dr. Tanya Lamden (Zibby Allen), the wife of the Earth-1 version of Shay Lamden (Dan Payne). Seeing as King Shark is really the Earth-2 version of Shay, it looks like Team Flash will be relying on the Lamdens as a way to potentially help the beast.

(Weirdly, Earth-1 Shay Lamden canonically died of cancer years before King Shark was first introduced, so it will be interesting to see how the show retcons things for this episode.)

The photos also showcase the return of Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), who has been missing in action in Central City for much of this season. Martin was forced to take a leave of absence from the show due to medical problems, with his return teased earlier this year.

“There’s an explanation, and then there’s another sort of thing down the line that will give more explanation as to why [Joe] was gone for so long,” showrunner Todd Helbing said in a recent interview.

You can check out the synopsis for “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” below, and keep scrolling to check out all of the photos from the episode!

“THE ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN — When Gorilla Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) attacks Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find themselves teaming up with an unexpected ally to defeat — King Shark (voiced by David Hayter).

However, when they hit a snag, they bring in Dr. Tanya Lamden (guest star Zibby Allen) to try to reach the man behind the shark, Shay Lamden (guest star Dan Payne).

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Certo.”

