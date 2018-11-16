‘The Flash’: Synopsis for 100th Episode Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “What’s Past is Prologue”, the eighth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season, and the series’ 100th episode overall.

The milestone episode has been on The Flash fans’ radar for quite some time now, even though plot details proved to be a bit of a mystery. As the synopsis reveals, the show’s trip down memory lane will be centered around Barry (Grant Gustin) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) traveling back in time, as a way to “gather some key necessities” to stop Orlin Dwyer/Cicada (Chris Klein).

Yes, Barry is well aware that he’s not supposed to travel back in time anymore. But it looks like this narrative device will be The Flash‘s way to look back at the past 100 episodes, similarly to how Arrow used an alien dream world in the “Invasion!” crossover.

While it’s unclear exactly what Barry and Nora will find when they travel back in time, it sounds like they will cross paths with several of the show’s past speedsters, with the former voice of Zoom, Tony Todd, previously confirming he has a role in the episode.

The episode will also serve as The Flash‘s last installment before this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, so fans will definitely be curious to see exactly how things wrap up.

You can check out the synopsis for “What’s Past is Prologue” below!

“TOM CAVANAGH DIRECTS THE 100TH EPISODE — In the 100th episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada (Chris Klein). However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. However, Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life.

Meanwhile, Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) takes his concerns about Nora to Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada.

Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Lauren Certo.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “What’s Past is Prologue” will air on December 4th.