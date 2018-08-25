‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Cast as ‘The Flash’ Villain

The Flash‘s fifth season has just found its newest metahuman.

According to a new report from TV Insider, Troy James has been cast as Peter Merkel/Rag Doll in an episode of the upcoming fifth season.

James has previously acted in The Strain, Channel Zero, and Shadowhunters, and recently appeared on an episode of America’s Got Talent.

In the pages of DC Comics, Merkel is a carnival contortionist who is born with “triple-jointedness”. He eventually uses his skills to hide inside giant rag dolls and rob various stores. Later in life, Merkel became an elderly cult leader, becoming an adversary of Starman and the Justice Society of America. Merkel’s son then adopted the mantle of Rag Doll, appearing in Gail Simone and Dale Eaglesham’s Secret Six team.

Rag Doll was first rumored to appear in the series earlier this month, where he was described as “an incredibly emotional damaged criminal who has the power to bend out of shape and fit his whole body into small spaces. As he is enjoying his criminal activities, Team Flash will be challenged by the Rag Doll in shocking ways as his sick plan is revealed.”

Rag Doll will be just the latest foe for Team Flash to go up against in Season 5, with Big Bad David Hersch/Cicada (Chris Klein) set to cause a lot of trouble as well.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

And of course, Season 5 already has a lot for Team Flash to handle, with the arrival of Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” series star Grant Gustin teased last month. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.