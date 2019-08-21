The Flash Star Grant Gustin Shaves His Beard for Season 6

It’s time for Barry Allen to suit up again, as the production start for The Flash season 6 arrives. While Barry Allen might have to worry about getting himself into the latest iteration of his Flash costume, actor Grant Gustin has to prepare for his return before cameras in a different way: by shaving his beard!

Gustin has been growing out a pretty epic beard since The Flash season 5 wrapped production, and in true ceremonial reverence common to actors, Gustin took to social media to give his beard an official goodbye before shaving it off:

View this post on Instagram Such a sad day. A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Jun 24, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Grant Gustin’s facial hair has previously gotten its own starring role on The Flash, most notably in the opening of season 4, in which Barry Allen first makes a return from being imprisoned in The Speed Force. While unconscious (and later trying to learn to talk again), Barry sports a similar-looking beard and moustache combo. The actor’s facial hair also made an appearance later on in season 4, when Barry Allen grew out a skeevy moustache goatee combo while being locked up in Iron Prison (see season 4 episode 13, “True Colors”).

Obviously the 1.1M views on Grant Gustin’s Instagram post hints at just how important the actor’s facial hair and appearance is to DC fans. While it’s clear from the above references that Barry Allen can sport facial hair in The Flash, that’s clearly not where the story will be picking up with season 6.

It would arguably be understandable if Barry was looking a little scruffy when season 6 of The Flash begins. After all, season 5 ended with the traumatic sacrifice of Barry and his wife Iris having to stop the Reverse-Flash’s plan to create a new timeline, by using Team Flash’s defeat of Cicada to erase the power-siphoning dagger that was keeping Thawne imprisoned. The Reverse-Flash nearly succeeded, but Team Flash ultimately stops him. The resulting change to the timeline foreced Nora to be erased – a sacrifice that Nora forced her parents to accept. So again, it would be understandable if Barry grew out a little ‘grief beard’ in the time since Nora’s erasure.

Barry will have plenty to deal with in season 6 though: a new big bad is on the way, and beyond that there will be the Arrowverse‘s biggest and most dire crossover event yet, as the Crisis finally kicks off.

The Flash will return with new episodes Tuesdays at 8/7c this fall on The CW.