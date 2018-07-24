‘The Flash’ Season 5 Trailer Released at SDCC

Barry Allen got the surprise of his life in The Flash‘s season four finale and now we’re getting our first look at how that big reveal changes things for Team Flash.

The CW has officially released the first look at The Flash‘s upcoming fifth season as part of the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. Not lucky enough to be there? You can check it out above!

As fans will recall, after defeating Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), Barry (Grant Gustin) celebrated not just saving the world but the birth of the newest member of the West family — Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) newborn daughter, Jenna. However, a mysterious stranger crashed the party and revealed herself to be Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) daughter from the future. And if a surprise child from the future wasn’t enough, Nora revealed that she’s made some sort of huge mistake the implication being that she needs her parents’ help.

What that help is exactly — as well as the ramifications of Nora’s presence — will play out over the course of Season 5, Gustin has teased that Nora may very well be trapped in time, a situation that could lead to Barry trying to get her home to the future.

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously,” Gustin told the crowd at ACE Comic Con in Seattle last month. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

Fans will also want to get ready for Nora’s arrival to take the series in a new direction. Executive producer Todd Helbing has previously said that Nora’s “big mistake” could have larger implications.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics, but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them, so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The Flash will return with new episodes on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on The CW.