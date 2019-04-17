Godspeed Co-Creator Joshua Williamson Reacts to ‘The Flash’ Debut

The Flash took itself into an entirely new territory with this week’s episode, providing a peek inside of a version of the Arrowverse’s future. In the process, the episode introduced the television debut of a beloved villain, and it looks like the character’s co-creator is pretty happy with the result.

Joshua Williamson, who co-created Godspeed with Carmine Di Giandomenico, recently took to Twitter to react to the character’s The Flash debut. Based off of his tweet, Williamson was pretty happy with the result, remarking that the character looks “awesome in action”.

Insane seeing GODSPEED on @CW_TheFlash! When I first saw pictures of the tv costume I couldn’t believe how much they stuck to @DIGIANDOMENIC73‘s design! He looks awesome in action! #TheFlash — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) April 17, 2019

In tonight’s “Godspeed” episode, the titular villain factored into Nora West-Allen’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) origin story, in a wholly new glimpse inside the Arrowverse’s future. After investigating a string of robberies, Nora was brought face to face with Godspeed, and eventually learned that he was trying to create the evil speed drug Velocity-9. Nora faced off against him before he could grab the final ingredient to make V-9, and was able to outsmart him with the help of Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). Godspeed, whose real name is August Heart, was then apprehended for the CCPD for the time being.

Godspeed first appeared in Williamson and Di Giandomenico’s The Flash: Rebirth #1. The character is a relatively recent addition to the Flash mythos and has an ability that most speedsters would die for. He has the ability to separate speedsters from their connection to the speed force, which can kill them in the process. It makes him immensely deadly, which is not to mention all the other things he can do, including possibly even being faster than The Flash. The character of August Heart initially started out as a friend of Barry Allen, but once he was revealed to be Godspeed he went all villain, and we’re not quite sure how the show will handle his motivations.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.