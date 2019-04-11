‘The Flash’: Barry Confronts Eobard Thawne in “Godspeed” Photos

The Flash‘s fifth season will return in just a matter of days, and it looks like it will come back in a pretty emotional way. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Godspeed”, the eighteenth episode of the show’s fifth season.

The photos primarily put a focus on Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), now that Team Flash has learned about her alliance with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). Based off of these photos, it looks like Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will be facing off against his first nemesis in the process.

And of course, the episode’s title is a reference to Godspeed, the fan-favorite speedster who debuted in The Flash‘s DC Rebirth relaunch. Granted, the villain doesn’t make an appearance in any of these photos, but that probably won’t stop fans from getting hyped anyway.

The episode will also serve as the directorial debut of Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow on the series.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker said in a recent interview. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.” You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

You can check out the synopsis for “Godspeed” below, and scroll on to check out the photos from the episode!

“DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS — After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news.

Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis.

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Kelly Wheeler.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Godspeed” will air on April 15th.

