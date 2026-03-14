5 Best Gotham-Based Heroes Who Aren’t In the Batman-Family

Gotham City is one of the most famous fictional cities ever created. It’s home to the Dark Knight and the ever-expanding Bat-Family, and is rife with enough crime to keep a superhero busy for a lifetime. The Batman-Family is constantly waging war against a never-ending tide of criminals, thugs, and supernatural entities that call the city their home. Even though the Bat-Family is practically a small army at this point, they can’t keep up with everything. Thankfully, while they are easily the most famous and active heroes in the cursed city, the Bats are not the only heroes who call Gotham City their home.

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As DC’s number one hot spot, Gotham has served as the base of operations and jumping pad for more than just bat-related heroes over the years. Batman is the mainstay hero, of course, but that doesn’t mean that those others are worth any less than him. Today, we’re going to celebrate those other Gothamites by looking at the five best Gotham-based superheroes from over the years. All of these characters have called Gotham City their home at one point or another, yet are decidedly not a part of the Bat-Family, which makes them very special. With all that said, let’s dive right into it.

5) Creeper

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While Jack Ryder might have recently moved to Metropolis, he started his career in Gotham. He made a name for himself as a newsanchor, only to be thrust into the criminal underworld when he was injected with a special serum that let him become the deranged Creeper, who may or may not be either a demon or a manifestation of Jack’s own trauma and mental disorders. Either way, the Creeper is a vigilante who often makes people question if he’s on the good guys’ side at all, given that he’s insane and constantly on the edge of every line there is, but he does always save the day. The dynamic between the Jack and Creeper personas is always a treat and adds another layer to this complex vigilante cake.

4) Ragman

Rory Regan grew up in a small shop in Gotham City, and when he inherited his family’s Ragman cloak, he became a hero to protect his home, defend the innocent, and punish the guilty. Ragman’s Suit of Souls allows him to absorb evil people and use their expertise, letting the souls redeem themselves by performing good acts, even if it is against their will. Ragman is one of the most underutilized DC characters out there, being both a great example of Jewish representation and having some of the most interesting lore put to comic paper.

3) Xanthe

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Our newest entrant on this list, Xanthe, operates out of Gotham City’s Chinatown. They aren’t a typical superhero, however, as they are a Spirit Envoy first and foremost. Xanthe is half-dead and half-alive, which makes them the perfect person to ferry items between the human world and the Spirit World. They’re a magic-based hero with a unique weapon in joss paper origami, and have a new niche in their own brand of occultism. Their connection to the Spirit World opens a whole new avenue of storytelling and a brand-new side for magic in DC, which is always incredible and fun to watch.

2) Green Lantern (Alan Scott)

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While there have been dozens of Green Lanterns, the original is the one and only Alan Scott. Funnily enough, he was also the first hero to operate in Gotham, canonically protecting it before Bruce was even born. He even convinced the Justice Society of America to plant its first base in Gotham. While the Green Lantern Corps interpretation of the character will always be more popular, Alan’s magical Green Flame has plenty of merit on its own. His storied history and deep bag of powers make him one of the most interesting, and definitely the most powerful, heroes to ever serve Gotham City.

1) The Question

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Renee Montoya is the second Question, and the one to call Gotham City her home. She often works closely with the Batman-Family, but has never truly been a member, often being at odds with the heroes. Still, she remains one of the city’s most necessary heroes, doggedly pursuing mysteries just like Batman, but often going places the Caped Crusader can’t. She sees the world in a way unlike anyone else, pushing through every layer until the truth is laid bare. She asks the questions that nobody else even thinks of, and is most definitely one of Gotham’s best heroes.

Which Gotham-based hero is your favorite? Is it one of the ones listed above, or an underrated hit like Whistle or the Gay Ghost? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!