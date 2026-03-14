PlayStation Plus Users Finally Getting One of the Most Popular Xbox Game Pass Games for Free

Those on PS5 with PlayStation Plus are finally getting one of the most popular Xbox Game Pass games for free; however, the free download will be limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, skipping PS Plus Essential. Those subscribed at the middle or most expensive tier will be spared the $40 price tag of the game in question, which was a substantial sleeper hit in 2024, and is one of the best third-person shooters of the last few years.

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More specifically, come March 17, everyone with a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription will be able to download and play Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 for free. Since its addition to Xbox Game Pass back in January, the 2024 game from Saber St. Petersburg and Focus Entertainment has been at the top or near the top of the most-played Xbox Game Pass chart. Whether it will replicate this success on PS5 via PS Plus remains to be seen, but many subscribers will no doubt enjoy this addition, which is arguably the headline for the March 2026 additions.

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One of 2024’s Best Games

For those unfamiliar with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, it is a third-person shooter with some hack-and-slash gameplay mixed in and a sequel to 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. Where the first game was a bit of a cult classic that didn’t overly impress and relatively flew under the radar, the sequel took the series to low tier mainstream popularity after selling more than 4.5 million copies. Meanwhile, where the first game scored a Metacritic range of 70 to 76, the sequel improved this with a range of 80 to 83. To go with this, it picked up nominations for Best Multiplayer and Best Action Game at The Game Awards that year.

For what it is worth, it is not justice critics who have enjoyed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. In fact, consumers have seemingly enjoyed it more as its user reviews across the Internet are often higher. For example, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.43 out of 5 rating after 29,000 user reviews. On the Metacritic scale, this is an 88.6.

Those on PS5 who decide to check out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 when it goes free with PlayStation Plus next week should expect a runtime of about 10 to 15 hours, though completionists will get more like 60 to 70 hours out of the third-person shooter.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.