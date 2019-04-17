‘The Flash’ Has All Kinds of Family Drama in “Snow Pack” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Snow Pack”, the nineteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The promo hints at the latest fallout amongst the WestAllen family, now that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has left Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in the future. Based off of the preview, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) isn’t too happy about that reveal, and will be traveling through time in an attempt to save her daughter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the title suggests, the episode is also expected to focus on family drama surrounding Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), when her father’s evil side, Icicle (Kyle Secor), returns to town.

“It’s been different for different seasons, but this year in particular, it was really important to me that they start to explore the relationship between Killer Frost and Caitlin Snow,” Panabaker recently explained to ComicBook.com. “I felt that in season four, Killer Frost became a little bit of a punchline, and they hadn’t taken the time to really delve into her character and understand how Caitlin felt about Killer and how Killer felt about Caitlin, and I think they really did that this year, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Snow Pack” below!

“ICICLE RETURNS — When Icicle (guest star Kyle Secor) returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (guest star Susan Walters), must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster. After Barry (Grant Gustin) makes a big decision about their family without consulting her, Iris (Candice Patton) decides to take matters into her own hands.

Jeff Cassidy directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Snow Pack” will debut on April 23.