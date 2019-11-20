The Flash: Crisis Is Coming in “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2” Photos

In just a matter of weeks, The CW will be experiencing the epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and it’s safe to say that the multiverse won’t be the same afterward. Before the epic five-night event commences, each of the individual shows are set to bring their plotlines to a head — and we have a first look at what that will mean for The Flash. On Tuesday, The CW released a batch of photos for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2”, the eighth episode of the show’s sixth season.

The photos don’t really indicate much about the episode’s plot, outside of the Team Flash looking rather ominously at something offscreen. But given the context clues around the episode — including an epic fight against Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and Barry Allen/The Flash coming to terms with his coming doom — it’s easy to see why there’s a bit of doom and gloom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” showrunner Eric Wallace previously revealed. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2” below!

“THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) battling Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) fight to help Barry take control before he’s lost to Ramsey’s influence.

Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army.

Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2” will air on December 3rd.

Cisco

This Looks Bad

The Team

WestAllen

Cisco and Caitlin

Cecile

Heart to Heart

Embrace