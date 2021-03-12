The Flash: "Mother" Photos Give Best Look Yet at SPOILER's Return

The Flash has already taken fans on an emotional roller coaster over the past few episodes of its latest season -- and all signs indicate that it isn't slowing down. To get fans hyped for what's next, The CW has released a batch of photos for "Mother", the upcoming third episode of the series' seventh season. The photos hint at the latest developments in the relationship between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), the latter of whom just recently escaped from the Mirrorverse.

"There will be, for Iris, both physical and emotional trauma in trying to recover," showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com last year. "Then when she eventually because, let's face it, at some point she will get out of the Mirror Dimension, but there will be a cost to pay emotionally in a big way and again, no spoilers, it's not something that's resolved in an episode. It's going to haunt her quite a while."

In addition, one of the photos also shows the return of the original Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh) -- something that apparently isn't going to unfold in the way fans are expecting.

"Well, there's kind of a twist there, too, like always when it comes to Wells," Gustin recently explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's not like necessarily the real Harrison Wells, I guess. It has more to do with the particles that made up all of the Wellses now embodies this Harrison Wells. So, we're going to yet again see Tom (Cavanagh) do something slightly different than we've ever seen, and it is technically the real Harrison Wells but with a twist."

You can check out the synopsis for "Mother" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"SUE DEARBON RETURNS – As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend - Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Mother" will air on March 16th.