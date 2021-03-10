The Flash: What Just Happened to SPOILER?

✖

The fate of Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) along with Kamilla Hwang (Victoria Park) and David Singh (Patrick Sabongui) has been a major question for fans of The Flash. Season 6 of The CW series saw the trio all trapped inside Eva McCulloch's (Efrat Dor) Mirrorverse and with time running out to rescue them, Team Flash was desperate to find a way to bring their friends home. Last week, those efforts got a huge boost when Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) speed was restored thanks to the creation of the artificial Speed Force, and this week, while the Team made a major step forward in bringing everyone home, things didn't go quite to plan -- leaving one person's fate in question.

Warning: spoilers for the second episode of The Flash's seventh season, "The Speed of Thought" below.

In Tuesday night's episode, Barry develops speed thinking as an added perk, if you will, of the artificial Speed Force. Over the course of the episode, he uses that newly developed power to solve the major problems standing in the way of Team Flash's attempt to rescue Iris, Kamilla, and Singh from the Mirrorverse, but even as he's able to figure things out Barry is also losing his humanity. The more logical he gets, the colder and almost heartless he becomes. His lack of emotion becomes most clear when he realizes that there is only enough of a specific photon necessary to save people from the Mirrorverse to either bring home both Kamilla and Singh or bring home Iris but not all three.

Emotionless Barry deems Iris to be the most valuable and, after a fight that takes out the rest of Team Flash, he opens the portal to rescue Iris. However, when Iris wants Kamilla and Singh -- both of whom are in dire condition -- rescued first, Barry ignores her and forcibly extracts her from the Mirrorverse against her will. It's a terrible violation of Iris' free will, but it also has major physical consequences for her as well. She soon collapses in the real world, apparently having seizures from the trauma.

That trauma is part of what showrunner Eric Wallace teased ComicBook.com last year when he noted that while the rescue of Iris was assured, there would be a lot of fallout.

"There will be, for Iris, both physical and emotional trauma in trying to recover," Wallace said. "Then when she eventually because, let's face it, at some point she will get out of the Mirror Dimension, but there will be a cost to pay emotionally in a big way and again, no spoilers, it's not something that's resolved in an episode. It's going to haunt her quite a while."

There will also be some fallout for Team Flash as well. Iris's resistance and her sudden collapse make Barry realize that he can't predict people's emotions even with his speed thinking. He reacts by destroying the artificial Speed Force and presumably losing his own powers in the process.

