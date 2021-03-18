The Flash Showrunner Teases Killer Frost's Reaction to New Season 7 Villain

✖

With The Flash's seventh season in full swing and Team Flash back to some semblance of normal with Eva McCulloch/Mirror Monarch (Efrat Dor) bested and everyone brought home from the Mirrorverse this week, fans are starting to look ahead to what's next for the Scarlet Speedster. One thing on the horizon is a new ice villain. It was announced earlier this year that former Shadowhunters actor Jon Cor would be joining the cast in a recurring role as Mark Stevens/Chillblaine, but with this new bad guy having cold powers similar to that of Frost (Danielle Panabaker), fans are curious as to what that dynamic will be like and now series showrunner Eric Wallace is weighing in.

When asked if Chillblaine might be a love interest for Frost, Wallace told TVLine that that aspect of things remains to be seen, but did tease that Frost probably isn't going to be thrilled to have someone with her skills running around Central City.

"That remains to be seen. He's a bad guy, so who knows.... Stranger things have happened," Wallace said. "Let's see how she deals with having a villain who has essentially the exact same powers. First of all, that's gotta be really annoying."

According to the official character description released back in January, "Scientist Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he's not breaking into corporate safes, he's busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he'll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine." Viewers may best recognize Cor from his role as Hodge Starkweather on Shadowhunters. He has also appeared on Being Erica, Being Human, Dark Matter, and Lost in Space.

Chillblaine will be just one of several villains that are showing up in Central City during Season 7. Next week, Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian) returns and Wallace has previously teased the return of a certain white-suited speedster, Godspeed.

"I don't like spoilers let's just say there was a certain speedster who wore a white costume, whose clones kept showing up," Wallace teased previously. "Really, Team Flash has to deal with that, but we never caught the real guy or girl. Let's just say we might find out that mystery this season."

Are you excited for Chillblaine to come to The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.