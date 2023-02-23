The Flash Star Jon Cor Teases Mark's Journey: "You'll Have to Stick Around" (Exclusive)

Last week on The CW's The Flash, the Arrowverse series revealed the outcome of Caitlin Snow's (Danielle Panabaker) attempt to bring back her sister, Frost, with the episode "Hear No Evil" revealing that it was neither Frost nor Caitlin who emerged from the CRC, but a new person altogether — Khione. Khione's arrival ultimately means that both Caitlin and Frost are truly gone and it's the loss of the latter that is proving to be a major challenge for Mark Blaine/Chillblaine. Mark had come to deeply love Frost and he doesn't seem ready to let her go.

With the end of last week's episode making it clear that the definitive loss of Frost is going to be a major challenge for Mark in the final season of The Flash, ComicBook.com sat down with Jon Cor who plays the character to ask what it all means for Mark — and it sounds like fans will just need to stick around and see what's next for the character.

"He's running a gamut at all times right now. He's very much on fire, so to speak. Madly in love, madly desirous for things to be different than they are, yet relatively incapable to change those circumstances. And yet, he's not the type to give up. He's the type to throw himself at the wall harder and harder until he gets through one way or the other," Cor said. "And so, I think accepting a new reality and adapting to it, he's going to stick around. It's something he's going to have to do. And it's a reckoning that I don't think he was previously intellectually or emotionally equipped to deal with. Despite his sadness, with the sciences and the martial arts and different things, he's very disciplined. But I don't think he was ready to fall in love with someone at all, let alone so irretrievably and equally and under such fantastic circumstances."

He continued, "And man, bless the writers, I'm so grateful that everybody behind the show has given me so much to do this season. This is, we're just a few episodes in, and like I said, I haven't seen them yet, but hoping that the audience responds the way you've described. This character is very much someone that we designed to love to hate and hate to love. But I think this season, we see that struggle come full circle. And he has to reckon with himself once and for all. And we find out who he really is and what he is really made out of. You'll have to stick around I suppose is the short answer."

As for what that means for this week's episode, the previously released preview for "Rogues of War" teased an unlikely team up between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and some of the Rogues — including Mark — and while fans will have to wait to see exactly how that plays out, Cor told us that filming the episode itself was a lot of fun and compared the episode to a western.

"We had a blast during this episode. I mean, we always have a blast. But yeah, we had so many great guest stars on the show," Cor said. "Brenton Spencer directed the episode with this western aesthetic. And I just remember it just, it was a really lighthearted episode behind the scenes because we were always goofing around. And that just got embraced."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.