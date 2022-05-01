The Flash Star Teases Surprising Cameo in Season 8 Finale

✖

There's still two months until the Season 8 finale of The Flash, but excitement for the season-ending episode is already building, in part due to a surprising cameo appearance that series star Danielle Nicolet says fans won't see coming. Nicolet, who plays Cecile on The CW series, told TVLine that the season finale is "huge" and will see the appearance of someone that she couldn't name but insisted would be a huge surprise for fans.

"Oh my god, it's so huge," Nicolet said. "And you're going to see a face that you are going to be so surprised to see. So surprised."

Season 8 of The Flash has already seen some big returns from previous seasons. John Wesley Shipp returned as Jay Garrick, as did Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne — and we'll see more of Cosnett in the upcoming episode "Death Falls" as well. Robbie Amell also had a pretty significant return this season, coming back as Ronnie Raymond, though that return morphed into a major issue for Team Flash when the resurrected "Ronnie" turned out to be Deathstorm instead. But as for who else could still appear and might be that surprise return for the season finale, that's anyone's guess, though showrunner Eric Wallace did previously tease a return of a character he described as "an old friend" who hasn't been seen since Season 1.

"There's one I can hint at because we just filmed with him…in fact, today, we're filming with an old friend we haven't seen in several years who I'm very excited to have back," Wallace said. "I'm not gonna say who, but I'm very happy this particular character who hasn't been with us since Season 1 and we haven't seen for a while has come back. We're trying to do a lot more of that here in Season 8. It reminds the audience of what a wonderful cast we not only have now, but also through the years. We've had so many incredible talents come through, so let's revisit some of those folks. So, it's not just rick Cosnett, it's a couple of other people from the past. One of whom I can definitely say will be back towards the end of the season."

Whoever the surprising cameo is from, it will come after quite a roller coaster for The Flash. This week's upcoming episode, "Death Falls", is expected to see a major character death, one that will deal an emotional blow to Team Flash that will change it permanently.

"So, 'Armageddon' was the first graphic novel of Season 8, then we have our first interlude episode as we like to call them—those are episodes that are more standalone, and we'll have a couple of those. And then our next graphic novel will kick in at the middle of the season with an all new Big Bad. And there will actually be another one at the end of the season," Wallace said previously. "We're gonna try something new this year with three graphic novels. We're gonna see how much action we can pack into Season 8. It's going to be a very wild ride, but I gotta warn folks that what is coming emotionally is gonna change Team Flash permanently. And I'm not kidding around."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.