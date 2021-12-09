The Flash: Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

After years and years of speculation and development, DC’s The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality. The film is set to take a multiversal approach on the DC universe, introducing new takes on iconic characters — including a new version of Supergirl portrayed by Sasha Calle. While we’ve only gotten brief glimpses of what Calle will be bringing to the character, it’s safe to say there is a lot of hype surrounding her portrayal, with rumors even suggesting that she could be getting her own spinoff. Before that happens, however, we still have to see her debut in The Flash — and based on the most recent post from Calle, it looks like she’s excited for that day to arrive. Calle recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos — latte art of the Supergirl emblem, and a photo of The Flash director Andy Muschietti — with the caption “can’t wait to share her with you.”

The Flash is set to be directed by IT‘s Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl’s Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

“I think Andy’s fantastic,” Hodson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that’s something that I would love to see in Flash.”

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.