The Flash Star Kiersey Clemons Comments on the Many Director Changes for the Movie

After several years of being in the works, DC’s The Flash movie is finally on the cusp of being a reality, with production on the film having wrapped last month. Over the many years since the film was initially announced, it has had a number of directors attached, from Rick Famuyiwa to Seth Grahame-Smith to John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Ultimately, Andy Muschietti ended up taking on the project, and fans are curious to see what he brings to the DC Comics mythos, and various new and returning characters. Among the later category is Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), who has been cast in the role since 2016, but did not make her onscreen debut until the release of this year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In a recent interview with DiscussingFilm, Clemons spoke about the experience of finally filming The Flash, as well as the turnover of different directors.

“It didn’t feel real,” Clemons revealed. “None of it. From the day I started to the day that I wrapped. Because we waited so long that I was like, “I’m not really here right now.” It felt very- it felt weird. I’m not gonna lie. It felt weird because it’s been a long time. Yeah. Iris has grown up and is a different version than what I may have had an idea of who she would be. It was just a discovery and it was really exciting.”

“Honestly, it’s been so long,” Clemons added. “I initially came on to the movie excited to work with who was the director at the time, but also excited to be in a superhero movie. Now, it’s less about the movie. I’m excited for Andy, who’s our director now, but now it’s more so, I’m excited for the people who are excited, and who have been commenting on my photos “Iris West” for five years. Like, are you joking? This is for them.

The Flash is set to be directed by Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl’s Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

“I think Andy’s fantastic,” Hodson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that’s something that I would love to see in Flash.”

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.