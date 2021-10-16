The Flash Fans Are Losing It Over DC FanDome Special Look

All of the reports that DC Comics fans have been hearing about the upcoming The Flash have been setting it up to be one of the most ambitious undertakings that a DC Extended Universe film has seen, so when today’s DC FanDome event unleashed a special look at the upcoming film, fans realized that those ambitions were actually being attempted. Not only is the film set to involve a multiverse narrative that will weave together a variety of dimensions, but the film is even set to bring back some of the most unlikely performers from DC Comics’ cinematic history, including appearances from Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

To say that fans were excited by the special look would be a bit of an understatement, as the film not only confirmed a variety of reports about the project, but also offered our first official looks at footage. Not only that, but the footage that was unveiled was impressive, resulting in fans all taking to the internet to share their reactions, even if the most they could muster were strings of exclamatory remarks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about The Flash special look before the film hits theaters on November 4, 2022.

It’s Really Real

https://twitter.com/amnesiazkai/status/1449446359564787714

Major Win

https://twitter.com/CanaryGrimes/status/1449446365227110400

About Time

https://twitter.com/aniqrahman/status/1449446444197457920

Catching My Breath

https://twitter.com/timson72/status/1449446545015910400

Things Change

https://twitter.com/Russell_Sellers/status/1449447010910842880

Dope Costume

https://twitter.com/omnipal_785/status/1449447075981185028

Getting Misty

https://twitter.com/VicsCantina/status/1449447168213864448

Amazing

https://twitter.com/el_dully/status/1449447213147492355

Just the Start

https://twitter.com/_joshkn/status/1449447280788992001

Liking What I See

https://twitter.com/a_mouu/status/1449447364670803969

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!