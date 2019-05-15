The Flash Teases Killer Frost’s New Costume — And It Has Special Meaning

Over the first five years of The Flash — and even sometimes bleeding over into Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — Cisco Ramon has designed a lot of costumes for various heroes. Along with his tech and his pop culture jokes, naming and costuming members of the metahuman community are some of the most distinct aspects of Cisco’s personality. Tonight’s episode of The Flash teased a new look for Killer Frost — a.k.a. Caitlin Snow, Cisco’s longtime partner in S.T.A.R. Labs — and it carries a special meaning with it. There are gonna be spoilers ahead for “Legacy,” tonight’s episode of The Flash. Turn back if you’re skittish.

As with Arrow last night, the season finale of The Flash wrapped up most of its action with almost 20 minutes left to go. The final moments were spent, rather than fighting a bad guy, dealing with the fallout from the climactic battle and setting the stage for next season. Going into season six, Team Flash will have a distinctly different look. Sherloque is off on what appears to be Earth-17; Nora has faded from existence in the wake of a new timeline where the Crisis happens in 2019 instead of 2024; and Cisco…well, Cisco took the metahuman cure and has decided to leave Team Flash behind and pursue a normal life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That means the costume he made as a parting gift for Killer Frost — which we did not see on camera, but which Caitlin and Frost clearly liked — will almost certainly be his last costume design for Team Flash, marking the end of an era for the series.

During recent interviews and convention appearances, actress Danielle Panabaker has made it no secret that she was hoping to get a new look for Killer Frost in the near future. Now, it looks like fans will get to see a costume change by the time “Crisis on Infinite Earths” happens in the fall.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!