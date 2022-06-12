The Flash: "The Man in the Yellow Tie" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Man in the Yellow Tie", the upcoming eighteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, June 15th. The episode will see Barry working with Dr. Meena Dhawan (Kausar Mohammed) after Meena was revealed to be the new speedster in Central City at the end of "Keep it Dark". However, Barry (Grant Gustin) is in for quite a shock when he meets the other scientist, she's been working with in trying to improve her artificial, semi-permanent speed: Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher).

Yes, the original Eobard Thawne is back, but exactly how that's happening — considering we just saw Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash as played by Tom Cavanagh in prison at the ARGUS facility on Lian Yu — is anyone's guess. From the sound of things, though, it's going to be wild. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for photos from the episode.

"WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Man in the Yellow Tie" airs June 15th.