The Flash: SPOILER Returns in "The Man With The Yellow Tie" Preview

✖

The CW has released a preview for "The Man in the Yellow Tie", the upcoming eighteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, June 15th and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is in for one heck of a surprise. This week's "Keep It Dark" saw the introduction of a new speedster with Dr. Meena Dhawan/Fast Track (Kausar Mohammed) and Dr. Dhawan tells Barry that there is someone she's working with in trying to improve her artificial, semi-permanent speed. In the preview, it turns out that one of the people she's working with? Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher). Yes, that Eobard Thawne.

Barry's pretty stunned to see Eobard in the preview and fans probably were pretty surprised as well, for a whole bunch of reasons. First, Eobard Thawne has been played by Tom Cavanagh on The Flash for, well, a long time. In fact, we just saw him in "Keep It Dark", but longtime fans of the show will recall that Eobard took on the appearance of Harrison Wells. Of course, this is The Flash. With all the timelines and things that have been created and crisscrossed, it is anyone's guess how the OG Thawne is back. As for Letscher playing Eobard, Arrowverse fans last saw him in the final season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow where Sara Lance and the team found him in 1914 at the assassination of the Archduke Franz Ferdinand, a point that was a "fixed point" in history and where the Time Wraiths had stationed Eobard after they stripped him of his powers.

We have so many questions about how this is going to play out, including who the "huge" cameo yet to come in the Season 8 finale that has previously been teased in but for now, you can check out the official synopsis for "The Man in The Yellow Tie" below.

"WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Man in the Yellow Tie" airs June 15th.