The Flash Trailer 2 Has DC Fans Thrilled With New Batfleck Footage

By Kofi Outlaw

The Flash Trailer 2 dropped after Warner Bros. Discovery's big CinemaCon 2023 panel – and DC fans are marking out hard over some epic new footage of Ben Affleck's Batman – affectionately known as "Batfleck" within the community! 

As you can see in the .gifs and photos below, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has arguably captured some of the best Batman action we've ever seen onscreen, with sequences of Ben Affleck's Batman that could end up rivaling Zack Snyder's epic scenes of Batman action in Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League

Scroll below to both get a more detailed look at some big action moments of The Flash movie, as well as a general celebration of all things Batfleck! 

A More Fantastical Batfleck

For all the wild concepts he put into his DC films, Zack Snyder made Ben Affleck's Batman a pretty grounded version of the hero. Muschietti is clearly going a different route.

THIS PART RIGHT HERE

This shot of Ben Affleck's Batman is already a classic.

MAKE THE BATFLECK MOVIE

The movement never dies. A whole new DC Universe is coming, but some good old Batfleck would be plenty welcome.

Our Boy GLIDING

Look at Batfleck. Gliding. GLIDING. The circle is complete.

More Highlight Reel

This Flash trailer had more than Batfleck highlight moment – and other trailers and TV Spots have revealed even more. Batfleck fans are going to EAT.

If Batfleck Good... Why No Poster?

On second thought, the marketing may suggest that Batfleck fans are only getting to eat hors d'oeuvres during The Flash.

Any Batfleck Is Good Batfleck

Some DC fans are looking at the positive because really, any additional screen time with Ben Affleck's Batman that we get is just icing on the cake, at this point.

Batfleck Is The ONLY Batman

There are clearly some fans who don't think Michael Keaton's Batman belongs here. We leave that debate to the comments...

Everybody Is Getting Shine

The posters may not reflect it, but The Flash trailer definitely showed love to Ben Affleck's Batman logo. Really, this film look like it makes all the various DC superheroes shine.

Batfleck Forever

No matter what does or doesn't happen after The Flash, there will always be DC fans keeping a candle lit for Ben Affleck's Batman.

