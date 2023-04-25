The Flash Trailer 2 Has DC Fans Thrilled With New Batfleck Footage
The Flash Trailer 2 dropped after Warner Bros. Discovery's big CinemaCon 2023 panel – and DC fans are marking out hard over some epic new footage of Ben Affleck's Batman – affectionately known as "Batfleck" within the community!
As you can see in the .gifs and photos below, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has arguably captured some of the best Batman action we've ever seen onscreen, with sequences of Ben Affleck's Batman that could end up rivaling Zack Snyder's epic scenes of Batman action in Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
Scroll below to both get a more detailed look at some big action moments of The Flash movie, as well as a general celebration of all things Batfleck!
A More Fantastical Batfleck
The way we get to see Batfleck do more fantastical Batman action I’m so excited pic.twitter.com/Nxp8ji9FX2— AJ | 🏳️🌈 (@AjepArts) April 25, 2023
For all the wild concepts he put into his DC films, Zack Snyder made Ben Affleck's Batman a pretty grounded version of the hero. Muschietti is clearly going a different route.prevnext
THIS PART RIGHT HERE
THIS PART WITH BATFLECK HOLY SHIT #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/MtAr9jTz2g— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) April 25, 2023
This shot of Ben Affleck's Batman is already a classic.prevnext
MAKE THE BATFLECK MOVIE
"If you want the Batman, here is something that can help you: his name is Bruce Wayne."
Make The Batfleck Movie 🦇🔥#SellZSJLtoNetflix#SellSnyderVerseToNetflix pic.twitter.com/j1oJcaLQco— Floyd Lawton (@DeadshotZSJL) April 25, 2023
#MakeTheBatfleckMovie #Batfleck— The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) April 25, 2023
Pass it on pic.twitter.com/wZZZ4Yw5MR
The movement never dies. A whole new DC Universe is coming, but some good old Batfleck would be plenty welcome.prevnext
Our Boy GLIDING
BATFLECK GLIDING#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/DkuD3FH6YE— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) April 25, 2023
Look at Batfleck. Gliding. GLIDING. The circle is complete.prevnext
More Highlight Reel
BATFLECK! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/xRRcGddaJU— The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) April 25, 2023
This Flash trailer had more than Batfleck highlight moment – and other trailers and TV Spots have revealed even more. Batfleck fans are going to EAT.prevnext
If Batfleck Good... Why No Poster?
Gunn explains why no batfleck on official poster pic.twitter.com/Xy2JPImTZA— SyL ☕ #HWIH 🔊 (@sylabdul) April 25, 2023
On second thought, the marketing may suggest that Batfleck fans are only getting to eat hors d'oeuvres during The Flash.prevnext
Any Batfleck Is Good Batfleck
I don’t care if Batfleck appears for “five minutes”, this movie will give me all the satisfaction I need. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/GZFe4YKHxn— Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) April 25, 2023
Some DC fans are looking at the positive because really, any additional screen time with Ben Affleck's Batman that we get is just icing on the cake, at this point.prevnext
Batfleck Is The ONLY Batman
That raises another issue, smartass. Why is Keaton’s Batman a main character in The Flash movie, and why’s he ahead of Batfleck in the first place? pic.twitter.com/5QCl83NIhw— John Smith (@JohnSmithDCEU) April 25, 2023
There are clearly some fans who don't think Michael Keaton's Batman belongs here. We leave that debate to the comments...prevnext
Everybody Is Getting Shine
Love how they had the Keaton, Batfleck, & Supergirl emblem transition into the #FlashMovie logo at the end of the trailer. That was neat pic.twitter.com/RmXlhFk09U— Bart (Civil War Era) (@Bart2389) April 25, 2023
The posters may not reflect it, but The Flash trailer definitely showed love to Ben Affleck's Batman logo. Really, this film look like it makes all the various DC superheroes shine.prevnext
Batfleck Forever
Batfleck you will always be famous! pic.twitter.com/RzQ0YEhJAz— rengoku (@boybenzedrine) April 25, 2023
No matter what does or doesn't happen after The Flash, there will always be DC fans keeping a candle lit for Ben Affleck's Batman.prev