The Flash Trailer 2 Has DC Fans Thrilled With New Batfleck Footage

The Flash Trailer 2 dropped after Warner Bros. Discovery's big CinemaCon 2023 panel – and DC fans are marking out hard over some epic new footage of Ben Affleck's Batman – affectionately known as "Batfleck" within the community!

As you can see in the .gifs and photos below, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has arguably captured some of the best Batman action we've ever seen onscreen, with sequences of Ben Affleck's Batman that could end up rivaling Zack Snyder's epic scenes of Batman action in Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Scroll below to both get a more detailed look at some big action moments of The Flash movie, as well as a general celebration of all things Batfleck!