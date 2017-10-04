The Flash Visits Key Batman V Superman Location in His Justice League Teaser

They’re only 15 seconds each, but it certainly looks like the teasers for the Justice League‘s trailer are as chock full of Easter eggs as Batman V Superman was (a film where, a year later, people are still finding new things on Reddit pretty regularly).

In the Batman teaser, fans got a look at a Parademon squaring off against the Dark Knight — and in the just-released teaser for The Flash, the Scarlet Speedster makes his way past what certainly appears to be Superman’s memorial.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site, known in official promotional material for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Heroes Park, was one of the key locations where Superman and Doomsday squared off prior to the Man of Steel’s death.

“From end to end, Heroes Park (formerly Centennial Park) covers what was once the nexus of the devastation visited upon the city during the recent tragedy,” says a Time Out Shortlist book for the twin cities of Metropolis and Gotham City. “Rebuilding the city’s toppled skyline has become an important part of the city’s recovery, but the creation of Heroes Park ensured that ground zero for the gravity-wave impact would remain a quiet place of remembrance and reflection. The names of those who lost their lives on that day — and the statues of those who emerged as heroes — are on display here, with guided audio tours providing history and context.”

Centennial Park, interestingly enough, was the name of Superman’s burial site in the comics after he was killed battling Doomsday in 1992 — 25 years to the day before the Justice League movie hits theaters.

Check out today’s poster releases for the Justice League movie in the gallery below, and be sure to give the movie an anticipation ranking at the bottom of the page!

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

MORE DC: Batman Character Poster Released / New Justice League Team Photo / Justice League Debuts New Poster and Website / Watch New Wonder Woman Trailer