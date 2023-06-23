The Flash: Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms Film Will Be Released

Warner Bros. Discovery's quarterly earnings call took place this afternoon, arriving after the fallout of multiple HBO Max projects being completely cancelled rather than being released and with fans waiting anxiously to see what will be revealed. Several topics were addressed, including a reveal when the Discovery+ and HBO Max streaming services will be combined, but CEO David Zaslav also addressed the theatrical future for Warner Bros. Pictures releases, especially their plans for DC Films. While addressing a new plan for the DC slate moving forward, Zaslav confirmed that WB plans to release Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash.

"We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash, and we're working on all of those," Zaslav revealed. "We're very excited about them. We've seen them, we think they're terrific, and we think we can make them even better." This comment from the company CEO came after he revealed that their strategy moving forward would be to not release movies that aren't their best or just so that they could meet the financial expectations of a specific quarter. It's possible that Zaslav was referencing the delays that all three of these movies have faced in recent weeks but the fact of the matter remains that The Flash faces an uphill battle.

As readers may recall, the film's star Ezra Miller has been the subject of multiple bizarre legal inquiries and arrests over the past years. The actor and their reported erratic behavior both in public and private will no doubt be a major hurdle for the film's release and any publicity that the studio will roll out upon its release. It has also been reported that the investment that WB has put into The Flash movie is simply too much to scrap the project altogether. dump it on HBO Max, or even re-shoot Miller's scenes with a new actor.

Confirmation that The Flash is still on the way arrives after Warner Bros. Discovery totally scrapped their Batgirl movie, citing that it didn't' fit with their plans for DC in the future.

"We're going to focus, but there will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC," Zaslav confirmed on the call. "It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney. We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality. We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter we're not going to release a film [until it's ready]. Under the focus is going to be how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better and we're focused on it now."

As of now The Flash remains slated for a June 23, 2023 release.