Recent headlines have painted a bizarre and perhaps unflattering picture of The Flash actor Ezra Miller, including reports of "Housing Children on Farm With Firearms and Marijuana Crops" and allegedly "grooming" another person. As some may recall, this pattern of behavior seemingly began two years ago, right when the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, and a viral video of Miller appearing to choke out a fan at a bar surfaced online. In a new report from Variety the victim in that incident has now spoken out publicly for the first time, in addition to an alleged victim from another incident with the Justice League actor.

Speaking with the trade, the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, revealed that the encounter began after asking Millar about injuries on their person, with the actor telling them they "were battle scars from a fight." They revealed that after saying this they told Miller, "Just so you know, I could take you in a fight," the actor reportedly replied: "You really want to fight?" This exchange lead to the physical altercation seen in the video. Their story was corroborated by multiple other sources, with the trade even speaking to a bartender from the establishment who told them: "There was always something with Ezra."

"I think it's just fun and games — but then it wasn't," the victim told the trade about the encounter. "All of a sudden, [they're] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who's filming sees [they're] obviously not joking and it's actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they're] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they're] screaming, 'This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!'"

Variety's report goes on to reveal a new encounter that was previously unknown to the public. An alleged victim in Berlin, Germany spoke with the trade about their own encounter with Miller, one that seemed pleasant at first before becoming violent and aggressive after they told Miller not to smoke in their home. Their story was corroborated by five other sources to the trade as well.

"That just set them off," the victim, identified only as Nadia, told Variety. "I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I'm a 'transphobic piece of shit.' I'm a 'Nazi.' It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive."

These reports mark just the latest pieces of news about the actor and their reported erratic behavior both in public and private. As a result of all this news however there's been a lot of concern and uncertainty from DC fans about how Warner Bros. Pictures will be handling the long-awaited The Flash movie, which was recently delayed until the summer of 2023 rather than a November 2022 release date.

According to Variety however the investment that WB has put into The Flash movie is simply too much to scrap the project, dump it on HBO Max, or even re-shoot Miller's scenes with a new actor. The trade notes that the studio is "committed to releasing" the movie. Check back here for more news on how WB navigates this situation as we learn more about it.