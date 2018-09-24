Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Gets a Terrifyingly Brilliant Fan Teaser

With production underway on The Joker, fans have been getting their first looks at Joaquin Phoenix as the classic Batman villain and now one fan has taken things to the next level with a truly terrifying and brilliant fan teaser.

The latest piece from Boss Logic takes his previous imagining of Phoenix’s Joker as more The Dark Knight-esque and makes it a motion poster, giving he villain a sinister knife with his true face reflected on the blade. Check it out below.

The #jokermovie has me all messed up in a good way! pic.twitter.com/3T0GakARCG — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 23, 2018

Pretty creepy, right? Of course, Phoenix’s character is starting to look pretty itself. New footage from the film reveals the character dressed in a style very similar to the Joker’s outfit from the 1960s Batman television series as well as that of Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of the character in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman.

Phoenix also appears to be bringing in elements Heath Ledger’s iconic take from The Dark Knight as well. In the video, there is a tone and aesthetic to the way the actor is carrying himself that is very evocative of Christopher Nolan’s film. Even with the inspirations from the various previous incarnations of the characters, The Joker has been confirmed to be a stand-alone film. However, the character is a rich and interesting one, something that Phoenix previously spoke about when discussing his initial hesitance to take on the film, which is being directed by Todd Phillips.

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles,” Phoenix previously told Collider. “And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

The Joker is set to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019.