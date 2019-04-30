The Legends of Tomorrow Are Talking Terms of Service With Neron

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Terms of Service” the May 13 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. You can check it out below. The episode sees things going badly on all fronts, with the Time Bureau under siege and Neron playing various Legends against one another. Last week, Neron possessed Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), putting one of the biggest targets yet one of the series’ original leads.

This week, another character came to Neron’s side, seduced by a deal with the “devil,” which is more in line with his comic book portrayal than the simple possessions. Originally introduced as the main antagonist behind Underworld Unleashed, a miniseries from Mark Waid and Howard Porter, Neron represents the “deal-maker” version of the Devil, and spent most of that story urging heroes and villains to sell him their souls in exchange for increased powers, increased longevity, and other such perks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The storyline was a useful way for DC to write themselves out of some untenable situations (like Lex Luthor being a convicted felon who had a degenerative clone disease) and to upgrade numerous villains to give them more modern looks and formidable power sets. In future stories, Neron was usually a little less ambitious, laser-focusing in on a character or group of characters rather than dealing with the whole universe at once.

One notable story was 52, in which he tried to make a deal with Elongated Man to reunite him with his late wife, Sue Dibny. Instead, Ralph conned the con man, eventually binding himself to Neron and then killing himself, essentially trapping Neron’s soul in one building for eternity.

…Which, actually, sounds quite a bit like how Constantine got rid of him by sending Desmond to Hell before the season began.

SELLING THEIR SOULS — With things getting out of control, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) concoct a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau. But when things go awry, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) must work together to discover what Neron is planning. Elsewhere, Constantine (Matt Ryan), is given a tough choice on who to save from Hell. Ramona Young, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Courtney Ford also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by episodes of Arrow on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!