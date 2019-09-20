The Empire State Building Will Glow Yellow Batman Day

Tomorrow night in Manhattan, two globally-recognizable icons will unite for Batman Day celebrations on September 21st. To honor 80 years of The Dark Knight, the spire of New York’s Empire State Building will shine Batman Yellow — and across the East River in Brooklyn, the Bat-Signal will be projected on the west side face of the Domino Sugar Refinery. The global celebration of Batman Day will reach 13 cities on six continents as Bat-Signal projections will also happen in Johannesburg on the Leonardo Building and Rome’s Roma Termini, announced today by DC and Warner Bros.

The cities will join previously announced celebrations taking place around the world in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Berlin, London and more. To see one of the projections in person, all that is required is to go outside shortly before 8 p.m. local time in cities set to light up their skies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience,” said Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences. “We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good. Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans.”

The complete list of cities marking Batman Day with Bat-Signal projections are:

Melbourne at Fed Square

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Rome at Roma Termini

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

New York at the Domino Sugar Refinery

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at Los Angeles City Hall

Fans can follow the festivities with the new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker. As cities flip the switch illuminating the famous insignia, the Batman Bat-Tracker will mirror the real-time projections. Additional information on Bat-Signal celebrations and Batman Day activations can be found at Batman80.com.

arnes & Noble Union Square is hosting a talent signing and panel discussion moderated by DC Publisher Dan DiDio and featuring award-winning Batman writers and artists Scott Snyder, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion, IV and Brad Walker, as well as special activities all day long for kids and families.

In Los Angeles, DC and Warner Bros. will host a special Batman 5K night run and fan celebration. Fans can sign-up to participate at DCBatmanRun.com. Batman runs will also take place throughout Asia (Shanghai, Manila, Singapore and Bangkok), Latin America (São Paulo and Mexico City) and Australia (Brisbane).

The Bat-Signal first appeared in Detective Comics #60, about two years after the first appearance of Batman in that same magazine.