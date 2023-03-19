The Penguin Gets His Own Comic Series From Fan-Favorite Batman Writer

The Penguin is getting his own comic series from fan-favorite Batman writer Tom King. DC Comics has released the full June 2023 solicitations and in addition landmark 800th issues for both The Flash and Wonder Woman as well as this year's DC Pride anthology, the listing announced a new The Penguin series. The first issue of the new series, written by King with art by Stefano Gaudiano, will go on sale on June 20th. The Penguin is the latest series to be announced for King. Earlier this month it was announced that King will be joining Michael W. Conrad and Becky Cloonan on Wonder Woman #800 before starting a new run with Daniel Sampere on Wonder Woman #1 in September.

As fans who have been following along in Batman, Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin "died" in issue #125 and the Executor sent Selina Kyle/Catwoman to track down Oswald's next of kin and carry out his last wishes — a story readers can get caught up on in The Penguin #0 released on June 13th that collects the backup stories from Batman #125-127 by Chip Zdarsky and Belen Ortega. But Oswald isn't dead, he's just "retired" to Metropolis, but King's new series will find him drawn back to Gotham City for a very unlikely reason. You can check out the full solicitation below.

THE PENGUIN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by STEFANO GAUDIANO and SCORPIO STEELE

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND, NATHAN SZERDY, and DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

REVENGE IS FOR THE BIRDS.

After retiring to Metropolis following his "death," Oswald Cobblepot finds himself forced back into the unpredictable and violent Gotham City underworld as a pawn for the United States intelligence community!

Gotham's criminal element has been evolving since he was last in the city, with his bastard twin children ruling the Iceberg Lounge. And what of the man he framed for his death—Batman? Is the Penguin walking into a death sentence?

From award-winning and bestselling writer Tom King (Batman, The Human Target) and artist Stefano Gaudiano (Gotham Central, The Walking Dead) comes a bloody, hard-boiled tale of redemption and revenge!

Will you be checking out The Penguin #1 from King and Gaudiano? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.